Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ: NIR) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $5.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 1.62 million Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.17 changing hands around $0.01 or 7.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.02M. NIR’s current price is a discount, trading about -10870.59% off its 52-week high of $18.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 17.65% up since then. When we look at Near Intelligence Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 million.

Analysts gave the Near Intelligence Inc (NIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NIR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Near Intelligence Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) trade information

Instantly NIR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -16.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2250 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 7.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -98.30%, with the 5-day performance at -16.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) is -57.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NIR’s forecast low is $2.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2841.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1076.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Near Intelligence Inc (NIR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Near Intelligence Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $21.9 million.

NIR Dividends

Near Intelligence Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.

Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.73% of Near Intelligence Inc shares while 25.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.28%. There are 25.88% institutions holding the Near Intelligence Inc stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.31% of the shares, roughly 5.85 million NIR shares worth $8.19 million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.28% or 0.66 million shares worth $0.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 42000.0 shares estimated at $58800.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 13665.0 shares worth around $24460.0.