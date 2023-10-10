Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSTG) Is An Investment You Should Consider If Youâ€™re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 2.48 million Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.64. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.48 changing hands around $0.28 or 23.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $70.37M. NSTGâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -791.89% off its 52-week high of $13.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.19, which suggests the last value was 19.59% up since then. When we look at Nanostring Technologies Incâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Analysts gave the Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.43. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NSTG as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nanostring Technologies Incâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

Instantly NSTG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6200 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 23.33% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.43%, with the 5-day performance at 2.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) is -11.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.49% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NSTGâ€™s forecast low is $7.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -1521.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -372.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nanostring Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -85.42% over the past 6 months, a 20.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nanostring Technologies Inc will rise 29.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 56.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $46.26 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Nanostring Technologies Incâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $53.76 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.54 million and $34.42 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 56.20%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.37%. The 2023 estimates are for Nanostring Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 18.20%.

NSTG Dividends

Nanostring Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 06.

Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.64% of Nanostring Technologies Inc shares while 95.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.20%. There are 95.61% institutions holding the Nanostring Technologies Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.49% of the shares, roughly 4.99 million NSTG shares worth $20.2 million.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.36% or 3.98 million shares worth $16.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.41 million shares estimated at $5.71 million under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $2.89 million.