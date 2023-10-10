Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -1124900.0% Loss

In the latest trading session, 6.53 million Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.46 changing hands around $0.01 or 3.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $85.09M. MULN’s current price is a discount, trading about -29736.96% off its 52-week high of $137.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 15.22% up since then. When we look at Mullen Automotive Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 57.12 million.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Instantly MULN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4889 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -99.28%, with the 5-day performance at 0.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) is 4.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.