Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 4.09 million Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $1.60 changed hands at $0.43 or 36.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.25M. MNTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -4868.75% off its 52-week high of $79.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 35.62% up since then. When we look at Momentus Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Analysts gave the Momentus Inc (MNTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MNTS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Momentus Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$7.09.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Instantly MNTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7900 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 36.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.90%, with the 5-day performance at -10.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) is -70.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 64900.00000000001 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MNTS’s forecast low is $11.10 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6150.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -593.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Momentus Inc (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Momentus Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -93.40% over the past 6 months, a 48.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 789.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $400k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Momentus Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 733.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Momentus Inc earnings to increase by 46.29%.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

Scoggin Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 20000.0 shares worth $0.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 32963.0 shares estimated at $0.52 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 14182.0 shares worth around $0.22 million.