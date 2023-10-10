Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ: MOB) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.81. With the company’s per share price at $1.45 changed hands at $0.15 or 11.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.99M. MOB’s last price was a discount, traded about -129.66% off its 52-week high of $3.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 39.31% up since then. When we look at Mobilicom Limited ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.
Analysts gave the Mobilicom Limited ADR (MOB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MOB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mobilicom Limited ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB) trade information
Instantly MOB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5715 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 11.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.46%, with the 5-day performance at 11.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB) is -7.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 93430.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.06 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MOB’s forecast low is $5.50 with $5.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -279.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -279.31% for it to hit the projected low.
Mobilicom Limited ADR (MOB) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.03%. The 2023 estimates are for Mobilicom Limited ADR earnings to decrease by -135.71%.
MOB Dividends
Mobilicom Limited ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.
Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Mobilicom Limited ADR shares while 18.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.40%. There are 18.40% institutions holding the Mobilicom Limited ADR stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.84% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million MOB shares worth $0.62 million.
Bard Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.25% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023.