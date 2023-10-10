Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ: MOB) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.81. With the company’s per share price at $1.45 changed hands at $0.15 or 11.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.99M. MOB’s last price was a discount, traded about -129.66% off its 52-week high of $3.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 39.31% up since then. When we look at Mobilicom Limited ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Analysts gave the Mobilicom Limited ADR (MOB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MOB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mobilicom Limited ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.