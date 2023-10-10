Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 19.34 million Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $57.02 changed hands at -$3.18 or -5.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.99B. MRTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -77.66% off its 52-week high of $101.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.30, which suggests the last value was 52.12% up since then. When we look at Mirati Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Analysts gave the Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.75. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended MRTX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mirati Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.84.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) trade information

Instantly MRTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 64.41 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -5.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.84%, with the 5-day performance at 35.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) is 59.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRTX’s forecast low is $48.00 with $83.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mirati Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 52.26% over the past 6 months, a 10.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mirati Therapeutics Inc will rise 8.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 415.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.35 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Mirati Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $25.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.26 million and $934k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,435.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2,588.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Mirati Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 10.99%.

MRTX Dividends

Mirati Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.89% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc shares while 112.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 120.73%. There are 112.41% institutions holding the Mirati Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.48% of the shares, roughly 5.56 million MRTX shares worth $200.72 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.49% or 4.98 million shares worth $179.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2.56 million shares estimated at $77.52 million under it, the former controlled 4.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.15% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $68.66 million.