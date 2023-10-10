Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ: MCOM) Stock Forecast For 2023: $650.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session, 28.12 million Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ:MCOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.04 changed hands at -$0.01 or -10.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.29M. MCOM’s current price is a discount, trading about -69150.0% off its 52-week high of $27.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.04. When we look at Micromobility.com Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 38.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.65 million.

Analysts gave the Micromobility.com Inc (MCOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MCOM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Micromobility.com Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ:MCOM) trade information

Instantly MCOM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -22.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0595 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -10.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -99.32%, with the 5-day performance at -22.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ:MCOM) is -37.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $650.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MCOM’s forecast low is $650.00 with $650.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1624900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1624900.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Micromobility.com Inc (MCOM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Micromobility.com Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $34.9 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Micromobility.com Inc earnings to increase by 72.16%.

MCOM Dividends

Micromobility.com Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 09 and November 13.

Micromobility.com Inc (NASDAQ:MCOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.88% of Micromobility.com Inc shares while 0.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.23%. There are 0.23% institutions holding the Micromobility.com Inc stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million MCOM shares worth $18513.0.

Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 87916.0 shares worth $9890.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 74383.0 shares estimated at $8368.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 27498.0 shares worth around $9404.0.