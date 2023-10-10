Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ: MTEK) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 28.57 million Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:MTEK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $1.39 changed hands at $0.39 or 39.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.95M. MTEK’s last price was a premium, traded about 10.07% off its 52-week high of $1.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 51.08% up since then. When we look at Maris Tech Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.23K.
Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:MTEK) trade information
Instantly MTEK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 41.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 39.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.47%, with the 5-day performance at 41.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:MTEK) is 47.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26320.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.63 days.
MTEK Dividends
Maris Tech Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.
Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:MTEK)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.59% of Maris Tech Ltd shares while 0.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.17%. There are 0.10% institutions holding the Maris Tech Ltd stock share, with Two Sigma Securities, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 17873.0 MTEK shares worth $19302.0.