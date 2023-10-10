Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ: MTEK) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 28.57 million Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:MTEK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $1.39 changed hands at $0.39 or 39.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.95M. MTEK’s last price was a premium, traded about 10.07% off its 52-week high of $1.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 51.08% up since then. When we look at Maris Tech Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.23K.

Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:MTEK) trade information

Instantly MTEK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 41.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 39.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.47%, with the 5-day performance at 41.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:MTEK) is 47.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26320.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.63 days.