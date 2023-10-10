Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE: LAAC) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.34 million Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $7.94 changed hands at $1.34 or 20.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.17B. LAAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.5% off its 52-week high of $11.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.07, which suggests the last value was 36.15% up since then. When we look at Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.54 million.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

Instantly LAAC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.14 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 20.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.04%, with the 5-day performance at 22.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) is 10.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.68 days.