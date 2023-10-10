Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE: LAAC) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.34 million Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $7.94 changed hands at $1.34 or 20.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.17B. LAAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.5% off its 52-week high of $11.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.07, which suggests the last value was 36.15% up since then. When we look at Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.54 million.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) trade information
Instantly LAAC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.14 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 20.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.04%, with the 5-day performance at 22.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) is 10.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.68 days.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (LAAC) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. will rise 140.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.53 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $80.83 million.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. earnings to decrease by -115.30%.
LAAC Dividends
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 30.