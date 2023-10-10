Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 3.27 million Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $0.65 changed hands at -$0.04 or -5.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $262.52M. LILM’s last price was a discount, traded about -226.15% off its 52-week high of $2.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 43.08% up since then. When we look at Lilium N.V’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.68 million.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Instantly LILM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7030 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -5.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.98%, with the 5-day performance at -6.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) is -35.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.15 days.