Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ)

In the last trading session, 20.33 million Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s per share price at $31.45 changed hands at $0.6 or 1.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $132.22B. VZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.39% off its 52-week high of $42.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.14, which suggests the last value was 4.17% up since then. When we look at Verizon Communications Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.47 million.
Analysts gave the Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.69. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended VZ as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.
Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) trade information
Instantly VZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 32.01 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 1.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.18%, with the 5-day performance at -0.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) is -5.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.97 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VZ’s forecast low is $31.74 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.92% for it to hit the projected low.
Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Verizon Communications Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.08% over the past 6 months, a -9.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.23%. The 2023 estimates are for Verizon Communications Inc earnings to decrease by -9.69%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.49% per year.
VZ Dividends
Verizon Communications Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 24. The 8.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.63. It is important to note, however, that the 8.37% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.