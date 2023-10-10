Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ)

In the last trading session, 20.33 million Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s per share price at $31.45 changed hands at $0.6 or 1.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $132.22B. VZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.39% off its 52-week high of $42.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.14, which suggests the last value was 4.17% up since then. When we look at Verizon Communications Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.47 million.

Analysts gave the Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.69. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended VZ as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.