Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: LIFW)

In the latest trading session, 3.59 million MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.16 changing hands around $0.0 or -4.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $52.06M. LIFW’s current price is a discount, trading about -987.5% off its 52-week high of $1.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.04, which suggests the last value was 75.0% up since then. When we look at MSP Recovery Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 41.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.48 million.

Analysts gave the MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LIFW as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MSP Recovery Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) trade information

Instantly LIFW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -37.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2285 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -4.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.21%, with the 5-day performance at -37.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) is 159.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LIFW’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1775.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1775.0% for it to hit the projected low.

MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.63 million.

LIFW Dividends

MSP Recovery Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 96.22% of MSP Recovery Inc shares while 3.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.17%. There are 3.45% institutions holding the MSP Recovery Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.41% of the shares, roughly 4.68 million LIFW shares worth $1.53 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 2.17 million shares worth $0.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.86 million shares estimated at $0.61 million under it, the former controlled 0.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $0.53 million.