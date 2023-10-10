Let’s Jump Into The TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GLG) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.12 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.65M. GLG’s current price is a discount, trading about -1000.0% off its 52-week high of $1.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 8.33% up since then. When we look at TD Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.01 million.

Analysts gave the TD Holdings Inc (GLG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GLG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.