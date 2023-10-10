Let’s Dive Into The EBET Inc (NASDAQ: EBET) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 7.69 million EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.55 changing hands around $0.14 or 34.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.26M. EBET’s current price is a discount, trading about -14409.09% off its 52-week high of $79.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 25.45% up since then. When we look at EBET Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.67 million.

Analysts gave the EBET Inc (EBET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EBET as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EBET Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$10.2.