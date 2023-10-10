Let’s Dive Into The EBET Inc (NASDAQ: EBET) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 7.69 million EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.55 changing hands around $0.14 or 34.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.26M. EBET’s current price is a discount, trading about -14409.09% off its 52-week high of $79.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 25.45% up since then. When we look at EBET Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.67 million.
Analysts gave the EBET Inc (EBET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EBET as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EBET Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$10.2.
EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) trade information
Instantly EBET is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -22.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6740 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 34.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.07%, with the 5-day performance at -22.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) is -54.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.39% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EBET’s forecast low is $90.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16263.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16263.64% for it to hit the projected low.
EBET Inc (EBET) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that EBET Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $18.9 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 164.70%.
The 2023 estimates are for EBET Inc earnings to decrease by -88.72%.
EBET Dividends
EBET Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 09.
EBET Inc (NASDAQ:EBET)’s Major holders
NewGen Asset Management Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 29849.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.