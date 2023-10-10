Let’s Dive Into The CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 6.8 million CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.14 changed hands at $0.0 or 3.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.81M. CISO’s last price was a discount, traded about -2442.86% off its 52-week high of $3.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at CISO Global Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 623.04K.

Analysts gave the CISO Global Inc (CISO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CISO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CISO Global Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Instantly CISO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1750 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 3.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.53%, with the 5-day performance at -1.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) is -16.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CISO’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -614.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -614.29% for it to hit the projected low.

CISO Global Inc (CISO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CISO Global Inc will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.58 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CISO Global Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $20.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.25 million and $14.74 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 47.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for CISO Global Inc earnings to decrease by -58.33%.

CISO Dividends

CISO Global Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.78% of CISO Global Inc shares while 5.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.30%. There are 5.07% institutions holding the CISO Global Inc stock share, with Lynwood Capital Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.77% of the shares, roughly 5.62 million CISO shares worth $0.78 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.50% or 0.58 million shares worth $81506.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund. With 0.57 million shares estimated at $79270.0 under it, the former controlled 0.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $37390.0.