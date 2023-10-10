Knightscope Inc’s (NASDAQ: KSCP) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.89 changing hands around $0.07 or 8.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $65.59M. KSCP’s current price is a discount, trading about -310.11% off its 52-week high of $3.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 59.55% up since then. When we look at Knightscope Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.90 million.

Analysts gave the Knightscope Inc (KSCP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KSCP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Knightscope Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Instantly KSCP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8924 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 8.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.03%, with the 5-day performance at 23.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) is -0.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KSCP’s forecast low is $3.75 with $3.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -321.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -321.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Knightscope Inc (KSCP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Knightscope Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $3.2 million.

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 19 and November 25.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.90% of Knightscope Inc shares while 6.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.01%. There are 6.66% institutions holding the Knightscope Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.22% of the shares, roughly 1.5 million KSCP shares worth $1.38 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.01 million shares estimated at $0.93 million under it, the former controlled 1.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.44 million.