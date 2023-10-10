Is Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $15.96 changed hands at $0.43 or 2.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.98B. VSAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -196.68% off its 52-week high of $47.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.02, which suggests the last value was 5.89% up since then. When we look at Viasat Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) trade information

Instantly VSAT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.64 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 2.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.57%, with the 5-day performance at -11.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) is -33.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.95 days.