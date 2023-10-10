Is Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 1.49 million Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.39 changing hands around $0.02 or 6.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $79.26M. DCFC’s current price is a discount, trading about -669.23% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 30.77% up since then. When we look at Tritium DCFC Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Analysts gave the Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DCFC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tritium DCFC Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Instantly DCFC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 44.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4050 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 6.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.61%, with the 5-day performance at 44.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) is -48.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DCFC’s forecast low is $0.40 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1438.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tritium DCFC Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.59% over the past 6 months, a 51.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.09%. The 2023 estimates are for Tritium DCFC Limited earnings to increase by 57.69%.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 21.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.92% of Tritium DCFC Limited shares while 23.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.80%. There are 23.47% institutions holding the Tritium DCFC Limited stock share, with Varley Holdings Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.79% of the shares, roughly 15.67 million DCFC shares worth $26.32 million.

Riverstone Holdings Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.71% or 7.54 million shares worth $8.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. With 2.92 million shares estimated at $2.77 million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $0.79 million.