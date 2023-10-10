Is Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.99 million Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s per share price at $5.18 changed hands at -$0.28 or -5.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $907.48M. SPWR’s last price was a discount, traded about -382.05% off its 52-week high of $24.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.23, which suggests the last value was -0.97% down since then. When we look at Sunpower Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.75 million.

Analysts gave the Sunpower Corp (SPWR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.92. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 19 recommended SPWR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Sunpower Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Instantly SPWR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.57 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -5.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.27%, with the 5-day performance at -7.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) is -21.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.68, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPWR’s forecast low is $6.00 with $17.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -243.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunpower Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.79% over the past 6 months, a -148.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 34.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunpower Corp will fall -92.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -53.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $457.57 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Sunpower Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $460.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $428 million and $492.42 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.50%.

SPWR Dividends

Sunpower Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 01.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.63% of Sunpower Corp shares while 94.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.51%. There are 94.91% institutions holding the Sunpower Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.05% of the shares, roughly 19.35 million SPWR shares worth $100.25 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.31% or 9.3 million shares worth $48.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.06 million shares estimated at $31.38 million under it, the former controlled 3.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $14.22 million.