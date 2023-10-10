Is Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.62 million Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s per share price at $3.26 changed hands at $0.13 or 4.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $382.50M. SFIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.97% off its 52-week high of $6.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.63, which suggests the last value was 19.33% up since then. When we look at Stitch Fix Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

Analysts gave the Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.25. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended SFIX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Stitch Fix Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Instantly SFIX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.42 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 4.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.82%, with the 5-day performance at -3.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) is -18.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.97 days.

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Stitch Fix Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.71% over the past 6 months, a 25.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Stitch Fix Inc will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $362.42 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Stitch Fix Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024 will be $334.68 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Stitch Fix Inc earnings to increase by 41.75%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.30% per year.

SFIX Dividends

Stitch Fix Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 04 and December 08.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.76% of Stitch Fix Inc shares while 91.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.74%. There are 91.08% institutions holding the Stitch Fix Inc stock share, with Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.03% of the shares, roughly 11.98 million SFIX shares worth $39.05 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.24% or 9.41 million shares worth $30.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.45 million shares estimated at $7.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $6.46 million.