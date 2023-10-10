Is SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.60 changing hands around $0.1 or 20.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.46M. SATX’s current price is a discount, trading about -13101.67% off its 52-week high of $79.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 53.33% up since then. When we look at SatixFy Communications Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 67730.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 891.40K.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) trade information

Instantly SATX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6700 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 20.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.28%, with the 5-day performance at 7.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) is -24.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.