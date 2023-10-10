Is SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.60 changing hands around $0.1 or 20.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.46M. SATX’s current price is a discount, trading about -13101.67% off its 52-week high of $79.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 53.33% up since then. When we look at SatixFy Communications Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 67730.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 891.40K.
SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) trade information
Instantly SATX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6700 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 20.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.28%, with the 5-day performance at 7.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) is -24.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.
SATX Dividends
SatixFy Communications Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.
SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.83% of SatixFy Communications Ltd. shares while 9.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.77%. There are 9.18% institutions holding the SatixFy Communications Ltd. stock share, with Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.52% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million SATX shares worth $1.73 million.
Atalaya Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.17% or 1.75 million shares worth $1.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 9565.0 shares estimated at $5833.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.