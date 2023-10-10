Is Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the latest trading session, 1.72 million Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.57 changing hands around $0.21 or 15.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $208.13M. RGTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -118.47% off its 52-week high of $3.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 77.07% up since then. When we look at Rigetti Computing Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.90 million.

Analysts gave the Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RGTI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rigetti Computing Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Instantly RGTI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 31.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5700 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 15.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 114.62%, with the 5-day performance at 31.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) is -22.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RGTI’s forecast low is $3.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -154.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -91.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rigetti Computing Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 184.44% over the past 6 months, a 38.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rigetti Computing Inc will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.4 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Rigetti Computing Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $3.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.8 million and $6.06 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -35.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Rigetti Computing Inc earnings to increase by 36.67%.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.16% of Rigetti Computing Inc shares while 51.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.56%. There are 51.20% institutions holding the Rigetti Computing Inc stock share, with Deer Management Co. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.23% of the shares, roughly 21.58 million RGTI shares worth $33.78 million.

EDBI Pte Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.22% or 4.29 million shares worth $6.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF. With 2.95 million shares estimated at $4.61 million under it, the former controlled 2.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 1.94 million shares worth around $3.04 million.