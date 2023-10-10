Is Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ: PEV) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 5.66 million Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ:PEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s per share price at $1.58 changed hands at $0.56 or 54.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.64M. PEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.96% off its 52-week high of $2.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 66.46% up since then. When we look at Phoenix Motor Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 63.65K.

Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ:PEV) trade information

Instantly PEV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 44.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9400 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 54.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.06%, with the 5-day performance at 44.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ:PEV) is 167.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37940.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.36 days.