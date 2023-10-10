Is LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ: LQR) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 2.74 million LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at -$0.12 or -30.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.63M. LQR’s last price was a discount, traded about -2585.19% off its 52-week high of $7.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was -33.33% down since then. When we look at LQR House Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.84 million.

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) trade information

Instantly LQR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -28.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4390 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -30.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.08%, with the 5-day performance at -28.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) is -76.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.