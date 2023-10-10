Is LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ: LQR) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 2.74 million LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at -$0.12 or -30.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.63M. LQR’s last price was a discount, traded about -2585.19% off its 52-week high of $7.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was -33.33% down since then. When we look at LQR House Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.84 million.
LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) trade information
Instantly LQR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -28.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4390 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -30.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.08%, with the 5-day performance at -28.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) is -76.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.
LQR House Inc. (LQR) estimates and forecasts
The 2023 estimates are for LQR House Inc. earnings to increase by 6.10%.
LQR Dividends
LQR House Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.