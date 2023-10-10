Is Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 6.14 million Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.17. With the company’s per share price at $2.00 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $443.38M. HUT’s last price was a discount, traded about -127.5% off its 52-week high of $4.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 61.0% up since then. When we look at Hut 8 Mining Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.36 million.
Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information
Instantly HUT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. The drop to weekly highs of 2.03 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -1.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 135.29%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) is -10.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUT’s forecast low is $2.60 with $2.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.0% for it to hit the projected low.
Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Hut 8 Mining Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.70% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.00%.
HUT Dividends
Hut 8 Mining Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 13.
Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.75% of Hut 8 Mining Corp shares while 10.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.69%. There are 10.61% institutions holding the Hut 8 Mining Corp stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.09% of the shares, roughly 6.86 million HUT shares worth $22.63 million.
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.57% or 3.47 million shares worth $11.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. With 6.91 million shares estimated at $16.8 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 6.3 million shares worth around $22.41 million.