Is Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 6.14 million Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.17. With the company’s per share price at $2.00 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $443.38M. HUT’s last price was a discount, traded about -127.5% off its 52-week high of $4.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 61.0% up since then. When we look at Hut 8 Mining Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.36 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. The drop to weekly highs of 2.03 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -1.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 135.29%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) is -10.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.