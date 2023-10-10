Is EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 2.6 million EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s per share price at $2.94 changed hands at -$0.19 or -6.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $303.97M. EVGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -177.55% off its 52-week high of $8.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.99, which suggests the last value was -1.7% down since then. When we look at EVgo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.26 million.

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Instantly EVGO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.21 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -6.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.23%, with the 5-day performance at -8.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) is -18.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.91 days.