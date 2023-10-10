Is Bowlero Corp (NYSE: BOWL) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.32. With the company’s per share price at $11.28 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.82B. BOWL’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.7% off its 52-week high of $17.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.09, which suggests the last value was 19.41% up since then. When we look at Bowlero Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Analysts gave the Bowlero Corp (BOWL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BOWL as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bowlero Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

Instantly BOWL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.53 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -0.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.32%, with the 5-day performance at 14.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) is 11.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BOWL’s forecast low is $16.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -121.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -41.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Bowlero Corp (BOWL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bowlero Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.32% over the past 6 months, a 335.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bowlero Corp will rise 81.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $232.11 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Bowlero Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $299.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $223.31 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Bowlero Corp earnings to increase by 46.67%.

BOWL Dividends

Bowlero Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 16 and November 22.

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders