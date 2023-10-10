Is AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ: AGRI) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 1.86 million AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.91. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.11 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.36M. AGRIâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -1427.27% off its 52-week high of $1.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 27.27% up since then. When we look at AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltdâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.49 million.

Analysts gave the AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AGRI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltdâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.