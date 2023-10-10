Is AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ: AGRI) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 1.86 million AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.91. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.11 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.36M. AGRIâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -1427.27% off its 52-week high of $1.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 27.27% up since then. When we look at AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltdâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.49 million.
Analysts gave the AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AGRI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltdâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information
Instantly AGRI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1600 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -0.18% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.36%, with the 5-day performance at -1.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) is 26.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AGRIâ€™s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -1718.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1718.18% for it to hit the projected low.
AGRI Dividends
AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 14.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI)â€™s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.67% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd shares while 7.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.83%. There are 7.11% institutions holding the AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd stock share, with Ayrton Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 70922.0 AGRI shares worth $7624.0.
AMG National Trust Bank holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 56000.0 shares worth $6020.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 17646.0 shares estimated at $1896.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.