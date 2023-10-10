Investing In Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 10.28 million Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.34 changing hands around $0.03 or 10.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $54.05M. NVOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -194.12% off its 52-week high of $1.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.07, which suggests the last value was 79.41% up since then. When we look at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 70.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.18 million.
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information
Instantly NVOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5290 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 10.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 68.95%, with the 5-day performance at -13.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) is -7.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -78.47%.
NVOS Dividends
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 17.
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.90% of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc shares while 0.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.51%. There are 0.47% institutions holding the Novo Integrated Sciences Inc stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.43% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million NVOS shares worth $0.12 million.
State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.22% or 0.29 million shares worth $42977.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $35375.0 under it, the former controlled 1.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $13405.0.