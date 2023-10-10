Investing In Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 10.28 million Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.34 changing hands around $0.03 or 10.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $54.05M. NVOS’s current price is a discount, trading about -194.12% off its 52-week high of $1.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.07, which suggests the last value was 79.41% up since then. When we look at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 70.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.18 million.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Instantly NVOS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5290 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 10.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 68.95%, with the 5-day performance at -13.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) is -7.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.