Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Shares Are Down -44.56% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.72 million Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $0.29 changed hands at $0.01 or 5.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $59.58M. HYMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -203.45% off its 52-week high of $0.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 10.34% up since then. When we look at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Analysts gave the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HYMC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Instantly HYMC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3087 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 5.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.56%, with the 5-day performance at 2.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is -5.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HYMC’s forecast low is $13.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4382.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4382.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -413.87%. The 2023 estimates are for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation earnings to increase by 25.00%.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.31% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares while 16.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.02%. There are 16.33% institutions holding the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.60% of the shares, roughly 7.27 million HYMC shares worth $2.15 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 1.67 million shares worth $0.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.61 million shares estimated at $1.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 2.35 million shares worth around $0.69 million.