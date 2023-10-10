Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.52 million Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $5.96 changed hands at $0.09 or 1.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $840.00M. HPP’s last price was a discount, traded about -105.2% off its 52-week high of $12.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.05, which suggests the last value was 32.05% up since then. When we look at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.92 million.

Instantly HPP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.32 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 1.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.75%, with the 5-day performance at -4.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) is -17.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.85 days.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hudson Pacific Properties Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.44% over the past 6 months, a -45.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will fall -158.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -233.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $235.45 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $238.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $254.97 million and $269.93 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc earnings to decrease by -152.14%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.48% per year.

HPP Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 01. The 6.64% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 6.64% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.87% of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc shares while 107.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.97%. There are 107.78% institutions holding the Hudson Pacific Properties Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.27% of the shares, roughly 24.34 million HPP shares worth $102.73 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.43% or 21.75 million shares worth $91.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 9.03 million shares estimated at $61.47 million under it, the former controlled 6.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 3.80% of the shares, roughly 5.35 million shares worth around $31.42 million.