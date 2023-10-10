How Will Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX: ASXC)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $68.61M. ASXC’s last price was a discount, traded about -353.85% off its 52-week high of $1.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 3.85% up since then. When we look at Asensus Surgical Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 million.

Analysts gave the Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASXC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Asensus Surgical Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.