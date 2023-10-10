How Will Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX: ASXC)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $68.61M. ASXC’s last price was a discount, traded about -353.85% off its 52-week high of $1.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 3.85% up since then. When we look at Asensus Surgical Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 million.
Analysts gave the Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASXC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Asensus Surgical Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.
Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) trade information
Instantly ASXC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2899 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -3.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.09%, with the 5-day performance at -3.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) is -18.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.92 days.
Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Asensus Surgical Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.06% over the past 6 months, a -6.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Asensus Surgical Inc will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.10% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.99 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Asensus Surgical Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $4.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.9 million and $2.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 85.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.05%. The 2023 estimates are for Asensus Surgical Inc earnings to decrease by -6.90%.
ASXC Dividends
Asensus Surgical Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 13.