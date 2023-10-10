Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX: HUSA) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.15 million Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $2.22 changed hands at $0.47 or 26.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.22M. HUSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.81% off its 52-week high of $4.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.67, which suggests the last value was 24.77% up since then. When we look at Houston American Energy Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 128.57K.

Analysts gave the Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HUSA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Houston American Energy Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA) trade information

Instantly HUSA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.3900 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 26.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.47%, with the 5-day performance at 24.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA) is 0.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUSA’s forecast low is $137.50 with $137.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6093.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6093.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.63%.

HUSA Dividends

Houston American Energy Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.

Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.10% of Houston American Energy Corp shares while 10.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.04%. There are 10.83% institutions holding the Houston American Energy Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.41% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million HUSA shares worth $0.79 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.27% or 0.36 million shares worth $0.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $0.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.29 million.