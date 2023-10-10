Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) Stock Forecast For 2023: Weak With A -1023.6 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 11.81 million Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $0.89 changed hands at -$0.11 or -10.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $125.29M. HRTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -400.0% off its 52-week high of $4.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was -4.49% down since then. When we look at Heron Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Analysts gave the Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HRTX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Heron Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Instantly HRTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0400 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -10.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.40%, with the 5-day performance at -9.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) is -31.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HRTX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1023.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -461.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Heron Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.22% over the past 6 months, a 34.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Heron Therapeutics Inc will rise 23.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -64.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.75 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Heron Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $32.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.56 million and $30.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.46%. The 2023 estimates are for Heron Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 35.21%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.50% per year.

HRTX Dividends

Heron Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders