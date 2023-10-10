Groupon Inc (GRPN) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the latest trading session, 2.6 million Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.58 changed hands at -$3.62 or -23.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $361.87M. GRPN’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.33% off its 52-week high of $16.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.89, which suggests the last value was 75.04% up since then. When we look at Groupon Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Analysts gave the Groupon Inc (GRPN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GRPN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Groupon Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) trade information

Instantly GRPN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.33 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -23.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.97%, with the 5-day performance at -18.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) is -6.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.33, meaning bulls need a downside of -39.02% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GRPN’s forecast low is $4.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 65.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Groupon Inc (GRPN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Groupon Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 189.50% over the past 6 months, a 55.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Groupon Inc will rise 116.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 173.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $126.69 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Groupon Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $138.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $144.39 million and $148.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Groupon Inc earnings to increase by 84.55%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.90% per year.

GRPN Dividends

Groupon Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.77% of Groupon Inc shares while 61.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.51%. There are 61.07% institutions holding the Groupon Inc stock share, with Pale Fire Capital Se the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 21.50% of the shares, roughly 6.72 million GRPN shares worth $39.7 million.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.48% or 2.03 million shares worth $11.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. With 0.7 million shares estimated at $4.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $1.94 million.