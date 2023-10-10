fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 4.92 million fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.54 changing hands around $0.19 or 8.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $743.15M. FUBO’s current price is a discount, trading about -86.22% off its 52-week high of $4.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 62.2% up since then. When we look at fuboTV Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.11 million.

Analysts gave the fuboTV Inc (FUBO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.75. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended FUBO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. fuboTV Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Instantly FUBO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.60 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 8.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.98%, with the 5-day performance at 3.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) is 2.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 48.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FUBO’s forecast low is $3.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -96.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.11% for it to hit the projected low.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the fuboTV Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 101.59% over the past 6 months, a 62.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -20.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for fuboTV Inc will rise 61.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $284.33 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that fuboTV Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $379.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $213.18 million and $319.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for fuboTV Inc earnings to increase by 62.50%.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 06.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.34% of fuboTV Inc shares while 32.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.68%. There are 32.55% institutions holding the fuboTV Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 51.35% of the shares, roughly 24.34 million FUBO shares worth $50.62 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 38.70% or 18.34 million shares worth $38.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 9.31 million shares estimated at $19.37 million under it, the former controlled 19.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 9.91% of the shares, roughly 4.7 million shares worth around $10.99 million.