FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX: FOXO) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.11 changing hands around $0.0 or -1.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.71M. FOXO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1481.82% off its 52-week high of $1.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 18.18% up since then. When we look at FOXO Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.89 million.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Instantly FOXO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1249 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.21%, with the 5-day performance at 1.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) is -20.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.