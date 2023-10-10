FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch FLJ Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 1.18 million FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.28 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.86M. FLJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -1350.0% off its 52-week high of $4.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 46.43% up since then. When we look at FLJ Group Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) trade information

Instantly FLJ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 26.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3000 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -2.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.49%, with the 5-day performance at 26.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) is 6.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.52 days.