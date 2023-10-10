EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.14 changing hands around $0.0 or 2.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.97M. EZGO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1878.57% off its 52-week high of $2.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at EZGO Technologies Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.60 million.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Instantly EZGO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1560 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 2.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.37%, with the 5-day performance at 12.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) is -54.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.31 days.