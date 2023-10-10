EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.14 changing hands around $0.0 or 2.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.97M. EZGO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1878.57% off its 52-week high of $2.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at EZGO Technologies Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.60 million.
EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information
Instantly EZGO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1560 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 2.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.37%, with the 5-day performance at 12.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) is -54.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.31 days.
EZGO Technologies Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 07.
EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.27% of EZGO Technologies Ltd shares while 0.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.11%. There are 0.10% institutions holding the EZGO Technologies Ltd stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.16% of the shares, roughly 85800.0 EZGO shares worth $12398.0.
Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 65070.0 shares worth $9402.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. With 2944.0 shares estimated at $425.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 1057.0 shares worth around $152.0.