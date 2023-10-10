Enservco Corp’s (AMEX: ENSV) Stock Could Appreciate By -156.41%

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $0.39 changed hands at $0.06 or 18.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.99M. ENSV’s last price was a discount, traded about -725.64% off its 52-week high of $3.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 28.21% up since then. When we look at Enservco Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 197.26K.

Analysts gave the Enservco Corp (ENSV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ENSV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enservco Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Instantly ENSV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4200 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 18.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.95%, with the 5-day performance at 5.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) is -4.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENSV’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -156.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -156.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Enservco Corp (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enservco Corp will fall -450.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 88.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Enservco Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $7.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.11 million and $6.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.97%. The 2023 estimates are for Enservco Corp earnings to increase by 29.17%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 21 and December 26.

Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.05% of Enservco Corp shares while 38.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.79%. There are 38.57% institutions holding the Enservco Corp stock share, with Corsair Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.06% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million ENSV shares worth $0.23 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.18% or 0.27 million shares worth $86793.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.3 million shares estimated at $95692.0 under it, the former controlled 1.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 73250.0 shares worth around $23571.0.