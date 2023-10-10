Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.38 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.14M. CRKN’s current price is a discount, trading about -9373.68% off its 52-week high of $36.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 2.63% up since then. When we look at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Analysts gave the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRKN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.