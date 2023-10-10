Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.38 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.14M. CRKN’s current price is a discount, trading about -9373.68% off its 52-week high of $36.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 2.63% up since then. When we look at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.
Analysts gave the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRKN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information
Instantly CRKN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4463 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 0.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.67%, with the 5-day performance at -11.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) is -53.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.58% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRKN’s forecast low is $90.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23584.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23584.21% for it to hit the projected low.
Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -94.74% over the past 6 months, a 63.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 40.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -57.43%. The 2023 estimates are for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp earnings to increase by 63.41%.
CRKN Dividends
Crown ElectroKinetics Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.
Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 8520.0 shares worth $67018.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 8520.0 shares estimated at $67018.0 under it, the former controlled 0.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 1187.0 shares worth around $10462.0.