Could Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.39 million Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $4.13 changed hands at $0.23 or 5.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $200.68M. OPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -338.26% off its 52-week high of $18.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.75, which suggests the last value was 9.2% up since then. When we look at Office Properties Income Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Analysts gave the Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.75. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OPI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Office Properties Income Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) trade information

Instantly OPI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.14 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 5.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.06%, with the 5-day performance at 3.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is -29.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OPI’s forecast low is $4.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -311.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Office Properties Income Trust share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.24% over the past 6 months, a -12.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Office Properties Income Trust will fall -122.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -184.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $132.74 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $315.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $137.68 million and $127.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 146.80%.

OPI Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 30. The 31.48% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.30. It is important to note, however, that the 31.48% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.98% of Office Properties Income Trust shares while 81.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.37%. There are 81.72% institutions holding the Office Properties Income Trust stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.07% of the shares, roughly 8.29 million OPI shares worth $63.85 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.94% or 6.77 million shares worth $52.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 3.46 million shares estimated at $25.63 million under it, the former controlled 7.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.22% of the shares, roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $15.77 million.