Could Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.58 million Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.62. With the company’s per share price at $4.12 changed hands at $0.51 or 14.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $145.64M. NINE’s last price was a discount, traded about -315.05% off its 52-week high of $17.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.90, which suggests the last value was 29.61% up since then. When we look at Nine Energy Service Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 979.16K.

Analysts gave the Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NINE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nine Energy Service Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.47.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) trade information

Instantly NINE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.16 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 14.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.64%, with the 5-day performance at 15.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) is -8.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.77 days.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nine Energy Service Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.56% over the past 6 months, a -297.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nine Energy Service Inc will fall -220.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -224.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $146.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nine Energy Service Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $145 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $167.43 million and $166.67 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.00%.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 06.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.96% of Nine Energy Service Inc shares while 61.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.31%. There are 61.11% institutions holding the Nine Energy Service Inc stock share, with SCF Partners, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 25.71% of the shares, roughly 9.09 million NINE shares worth $37.44 million.

Gendell, Jeffrey L. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.60% or 2.69 million shares worth $11.08 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Oberweis Micro-Cap Portfolio. With 0.51 million shares estimated at $2.09 million under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oberweis Micro-Cap Portfolio held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.97 million.