CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 2.61 million CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at -$0.01 or -9.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.64M. CNEY’s last price was a discount, traded about -2336.36% off its 52-week high of $2.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 9.09% up since then. When we look at CN Energy Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 924.74K.
Analysts gave the CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CNEY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.
CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information
Instantly CNEY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1251 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -9.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.92%, with the 5-day performance at -8.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) is -18.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 74490.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNEY’s forecast low is $1.20 with $1.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -990.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -990.91% for it to hit the projected low.
CNEY Dividends
CN Energy Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.
CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.85% of CN Energy Group Inc shares while 11.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.92%. There are 11.86% institutions holding the CN Energy Group Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million CNEY shares worth $44040.0.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 0.14 million shares worth $28020.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 8671.0 shares estimated at $1777.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.