CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 2.61 million CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at -$0.01 or -9.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.64M. CNEY’s last price was a discount, traded about -2336.36% off its 52-week high of $2.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 9.09% up since then. When we look at CN Energy Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 924.74K.

Analysts gave the CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CNEY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.