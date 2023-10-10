Can Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $9.56 changed hands at -$0.45 or -4.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $475.99M. OM’s last price was a discount, traded about -219.56% off its 52-week high of $30.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.86, which suggests the last value was -3.14% down since then. When we look at Outset Medical Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 589.86K.

Analysts gave the Outset Medical Inc (OM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended OM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Outset Medical Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.71.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) trade information

Instantly OM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.30 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -4.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.97%, with the 5-day performance at -5.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) is -26.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OM’s forecast low is $19.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -234.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -98.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Outset Medical Inc (OM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Outset Medical Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.22% over the past 6 months, a -0.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Outset Medical Inc will rise 16.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.03 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Outset Medical Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $39.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27.76 million and $32.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.32%. The 2023 estimates are for Outset Medical Inc earnings to decrease by -4.46%.

OM Dividends

Outset Medical Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.99% of Outset Medical Inc shares while 111.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.16%. There are 111.05% institutions holding the Outset Medical Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.83% of the shares, roughly 7.38 million OM shares worth $161.49 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.76% or 4.86 million shares worth $106.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.76 million shares estimated at $38.59 million under it, the former controlled 3.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.07% of the shares, roughly 1.53 million shares worth around $33.47 million.