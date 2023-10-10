Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 4.29 million Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.33 changing hands around $0.0 or 1.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.51M. CEI’s current price is a discount, trading about -3200.0% off its 52-week high of $10.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 39.39% up since then. When we look at Camber Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.66 million.

Analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc (CEI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 5.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CEI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Camber Energy Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.