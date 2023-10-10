Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.26. With the company’s per share price at $24.85 changed hands at $0.83 or 3.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.70B. BHVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.26% off its 52-week high of $27.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.45, which suggests the last value was 61.97% up since then. When we look at Biohaven Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Analysts gave the Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BHVN as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Biohaven Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.34.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Instantly BHVN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.29 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 3.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 79.03%, with the 5-day performance at 3.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) is 34.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BHVN’s forecast low is $25.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Biohaven Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 96.60% over the past 6 months, a 60.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Biohaven Ltd will rise 23.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.90% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Biohaven Ltd earnings to increase by 61.13%.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 07.

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.47% of Biohaven Ltd shares while 100.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 118.05%. There are 100.97% institutions holding the Biohaven Ltd stock share, with Stifel Financial Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.23% of the shares, roughly 5.62 million BHVN shares worth $134.42 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.78% or 5.32 million shares worth $127.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2.3 million shares estimated at $42.08 million under it, the former controlled 3.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $29.22 million.