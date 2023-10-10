Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX) Bullish Stock Forecast for 2023 with $0.75 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 23.91 million Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.15 changing hands around $0.01 or 3.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.13M. AVTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -4566.67% off its 52-week high of $7.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 46.67% up since then. When we look at Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 125.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 57.63 million.

Analysts gave the Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AVTX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.1.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) trade information

Instantly AVTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1596 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 3.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.04%, with the 5-day performance at 6.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) is 75.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AVTX’s forecast low is $0.75 with $0.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -400.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Avalo Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -95.18% over the past 6 months, a 7.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Avalo Therapeutics Inc will fall -423.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -80.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.08 million and $896k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Avalo Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 7.00%.

AVTX Dividends

Avalo Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.86% of Avalo Therapeutics Inc shares while 35.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.44%. There are 35.76% institutions holding the Avalo Therapeutics Inc stock share, with VR Adviser, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.17% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million AVTX shares worth $0.18 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.75% or 0.56 million shares worth $81928.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $17649.0 under it, the former controlled 0.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 75094.0 shares worth around $11061.0.