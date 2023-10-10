Athersys Inc (NASDAQ: ATHX) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 9.94 million Athersys Inc (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.14 changed hands at -$0.16 or -54.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.08M. ATHX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1871.43% off its 52-week high of $2.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was -85.71% down since then. When we look at Athersys Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 457.17K.

Athersys Inc (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

Instantly ATHX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -68.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4599 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -54.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.70%, with the 5-day performance at -68.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Athersys Inc (NASDAQ:ATHX) is -68.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.57 days.