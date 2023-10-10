Athersys Inc (NASDAQ: ATHX) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 9.94 million Athersys Inc (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.14 changed hands at -$0.16 or -54.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.08M. ATHX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1871.43% off its 52-week high of $2.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was -85.71% down since then. When we look at Athersys Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 457.17K.
Athersys Inc (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information
Instantly ATHX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -68.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4599 on Monday, 10/09/23 subtracted -54.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.70%, with the 5-day performance at -68.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Athersys Inc (NASDAQ:ATHX) is -68.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.57 days.
Athersys Inc (ATHX) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Athersys Inc will rise 81.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.90% for the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -84.03%. The 2023 estimates are for Athersys Inc earnings to increase by 82.70%.
ATHX Dividends
Athersys Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 13 and November 17.
Athersys Inc (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of Athersys Inc shares while 11.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.36%. There are 11.31% institutions holding the Athersys Inc stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.64% of the shares, roughly 1.94 million ATHX shares worth $1.69 million.
Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.74% or 0.84 million shares worth $0.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.36 million shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $0.24 million.