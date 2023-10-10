Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.96. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.66 changing hands around $0.15 or 10.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $168.33M. ATRAâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -239.76% off its 52-week high of $5.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 24.7% up since then. When we look at Atara Biotherapeutics Incâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Analysts gave the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ATRA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atara Biotherapeutics Incâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.66.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Instantly ATRA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7600 on Monday, 10/09/23 added 10.26% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.24%, with the 5-day performance at 11.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) is -0.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ATRAâ€™s forecast low is $1.40 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -1767.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -35.71% over the past 6 months, a 4.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will rise 19.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -87.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.76 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Atara Biotherapeutics Incâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.97 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.46 million and $221k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 791.40%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.97%. The 2023 estimates are for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -8.60%.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10. The 60.06% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 60.06% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.58% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc shares while 107.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.50%. There are 107.64% institutions holding the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc stock share, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.67% of the shares, roughly 9.77 million ATRA shares worth $15.74 million.

Wasatch Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.19% or 8.28 million shares worth $13.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2.71 million shares estimated at $4.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $3.96 million.